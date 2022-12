Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

May 9, 2011 file photo, the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is seen in West Feliciana Parish, La.

( Patrick Semansky, File / AP Photo )