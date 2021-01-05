From Consent to Staff Mistrust, Long-term Care Facilities Face Roadblocks During Vaccine Rollout

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this March 18, 2020 file photo, a vehicle leaves the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. The long-term care facility was the site of the nation's first deadly COVID-19 cluster.

( AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File )