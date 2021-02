Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)







Dr. Clair Vandersteen, left, uses a miniature camera at his hospital in Nice, France, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to check inside the nasal passages of a patient.

( (AP Photo/John Leiceste )