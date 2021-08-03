Long COVID Now Considered Disability Under the Americans with Disabilities Act Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email President Joe Biden, right, hands a pen to artist Tryee Brown, left, after he signed a proclamation during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021. ( AP Photo/Susan Walsh ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRI and WNYC Studios