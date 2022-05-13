A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Listening to Black Holes? You Heard Me!

Download

May 13, 2022

This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Captured by the Event Horizon Telescope array, it’s the first direct visual ev
( EHT Collaboration )
Produced by Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios