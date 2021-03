Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y.

( AP Photo/Hans Pennink )