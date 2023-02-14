New Parents Should Have the Choice of Whether or Not They Want to "Werk, Werk, Werk" Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. ( Matt Slocum / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios