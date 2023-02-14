A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

New Parents Should Have the Choice of Whether or Not They Want to "Werk, Werk, Werk"

Download

February 14, 2023

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
( Matt Slocum / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton and Shanta Covington
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios