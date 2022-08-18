The Lasting Impacts of Family Separation

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Monday, June 25, 2018 photo, a mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border, near McAllen, Texas.

( David J. Phillip, File / AP Photo )