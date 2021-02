Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, after a funeral service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, in Los Angeles.

( AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez )