Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Nick Tilsen leads a tour of the nonprofit organization for U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Porcupine, S.D.

( AP Photo/James Nord / AP Photo )