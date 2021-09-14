A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Labor Unions Divided Over Vaccine Mandate

Download

September 14, 2021

March 3, 2021, file photo, a member of the National Guard, center, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a County of Santa Clara mobile vaccination clinic at Monterey Mushrooms.
( Jeff Chiu, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios