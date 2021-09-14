Labor Unions Divided Over Vaccine Mandate Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email March 3, 2021, file photo, a member of the National Guard, center, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a farmworker at a County of Santa Clara mobile vaccination clinic at Monterey Mushrooms. ( Jeff Chiu, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios