Could Lab Cultivated Meat be the Future of Our Meat Alternatives?

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand.

( Richard Drew, File / AP Photo )