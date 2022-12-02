A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Could Lab Cultivated Meat be the Future of Our Meat Alternatives?

Download

December 2, 2022

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand.
( Richard Drew, File / AP Photo )
Produced by David Escobar
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios