A Kentucky Representative's Fight for the Father of an Uvalde Victim Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Leo Flores, 37, writes a message on a cross honoring his niece, Eliahna Torres, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. ( Jae C. Hong / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios