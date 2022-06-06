A Kentucky Representative's Fight for the Father of an Uvalde Victim

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Leo Flores, 37, writes a message on a cross honoring his niece, Eliahna Torres, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

( Jae C. Hong / AP Photo )