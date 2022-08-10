The Radical History of Abortion Rights in Kansas Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Anne Melia discusses her opposition to a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would allow legislators to further restrict or ban abortion on July 14, 2022. ( John Hanna, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Mary Steffenhagen, Ethan Oberman and Melissa Harris-Perry Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios