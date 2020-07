Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Friday, May 3, 2013 photo, a mock courtroom complete with the judge's bench and Texas state seal are seen at the Kerrville State Hospital in Kerrville, Texas.

( AP Photo/Eric Gay )