Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Jewish voter Yitzchok Hershowitz, left, signs in to vote with poll inspector Shahnaz Kadir at an election site, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

( AP Photo )