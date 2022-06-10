A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

January 6th Hearings Go Prime Time

Download

June 10, 2022

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack
( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Wonbo Woo
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios