January 6th Hearings Go Prime Time

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack ( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Wonbo Woo Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios