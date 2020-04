Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this July 31, 2017 photo, Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba expresses his support for a intimidation free union election during a Jackson, Miss., news conference.

( AP Photo )