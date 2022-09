Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A burnt car is seen after an attack on the U.S. Consulate by protesters angry over a film that ridiculed Islam's Prophet Muhammad in Benghazi, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012.

( Ibrahim Alaguri / AP Photo )