A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Understanding An Intersectional Framework of Economic Justice for People Living With Disabilities

Download

June 10, 2022

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015 file photo, a modernized handicapped sign is affixed to a door at the The Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Fla.
( Bill Sikes, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington, Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios