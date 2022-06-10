Understanding An Intersectional Framework of Economic Justice for People Living With Disabilities Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015 file photo, a modernized handicapped sign is affixed to a door at the The Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Fla. ( Bill Sikes, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington, Katerina Barton and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios