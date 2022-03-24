The Intersection of Motherhood and the Supreme Court

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Leila Jackson listens as her mother, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23.

( Alex Brandon / AP Photo )