Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

**FILE** A blaze broke out early in this, Sept. 17, 2006, file photo, in a popular bar/deli in Decatur, Ala. Their agent had encouraged the owners to purchase business interruption.

( AP Photo/The Decatur Daily, Jonathan Palmer, file )