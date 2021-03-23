Inequality on Display During the NCAA's March Madness Tournament

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Troy guard Janiah Sandifer looks to shoot a three-point basket against Texas A&M during a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

( AP Photo/Stephen Spillman )