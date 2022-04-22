How Indigenous Water Protectors Paved Way for Future Activism Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email March 10, 2017, file photo, America Indians and their supporters protest outside of the White House in Washington, to rally against the construction of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline. ( Jose Luis Magana, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios