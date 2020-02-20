A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Indigenous-Led Pipeline Protests Bring Canada to a Standstill

Download

February 20, 2020

Protestors demonstrate Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in downtown Seattle. The protest was in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in British Columbia, Canada opposing a natural gas pipeline.
( Ted S. Warren / Associated Press )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
PRI WNYC
Produced by PRI and WNYC