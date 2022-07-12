A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

India's Democracy is in Crisis

Download

July 12, 2022

Supporters and activists shout slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the arrest of Indian activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 27, 2022.
( AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios