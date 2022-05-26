A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Importance of Culturally Competent Mental Health Care

Download

May 26, 2022

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
( Dario Lopez-Mills / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios