The Importance of Culturally Competent Mental Health Care
Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. ( Dario Lopez-Mills / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios