The Hurricanes in Central America May Lead to More Migration Towards the U.S. Men wade through a street flooded after the passing of Hurricane Iota in La Lima, Honduras, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Iota flooded stretches of Honduras still underwater from Hurricane Eta. ( AP Photo/Delmer Martinez )