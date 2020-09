Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A baby turtle is released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, part of a campaign to save the endangered Lekang sea turtles.

( AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati )