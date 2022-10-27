A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How We Win the Fight Between Democracy and White Supremacy

Download

October 27, 2022

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump hold racist symbols while they participate in a rally in Washington.
( John Minchillo / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios