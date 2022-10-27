How We Win the Fight Between Democracy and White Supremacy Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump hold racist symbols while they participate in a rally in Washington. ( John Minchillo / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Jacklyn Martin Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios