How the Sikh Community is Processing a Shooting in Indianapolis Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Members of the Sikh Coalition gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to formulate the groups response to the shooting at a FedEx facility ( AP Photo/Michael Conroy ) Produced by Patricia Yacob Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios