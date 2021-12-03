Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams Second Bid for Governor: How the Political Landscape Has Changed Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. ( Brynn Anderson / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios