How Policymakers Are Twisting 'Defund the Police' into 'Refund the Police' Listen Download Embed In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore. ( Noah Berger / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios