Robert Colescott, George Washington Carver Crossing the Delaware: Page from an American History Textbook, 1975. Acrylic on canvas, 78 1/2 × 98 1/4 in. (199.4 × 249.6 cm). Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

( 2022 The Robert H. Colescott Separate Property Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York )