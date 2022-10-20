A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Midterm Campaigns are Framing Crime

Download

October 20, 2022

Spectrum News 1 political anchor Tim Boyum, left, moderates a televised debate between Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley, center, and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C.,
( Travis Long/The News & Observer / AP Photo )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX
Produced by GBH and PRX