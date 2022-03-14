A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Journalist Ida B. Wells Paved the Way for Federal Anti-Lynching Legislation

Download

March 14, 2022

File photo of 14-year-old African American Emmett L.Till from Chicago, whose battered body, a bullet in his head, and a weight around his neck was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.
( File / AP Photo )
Produced by Shanta Covington and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC