How Journalist Ida B. Wells Paved the Way for Federal Anti-Lynching Legislation File photo of 14-year-old African American Emmett L.Till from Chicago, whose battered body, a bullet in his head, and a weight around his neck was pulled from the Tallahatchie River. ( File / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC