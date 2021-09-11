How Islamophobia Has Impacted Sikh Communities

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

April 9, 2017 photo, Gurwin Ahuja, center, a 27-year-old political operative who helped organize a new awareness campaign to stop attacks against Sikhs, meets with Sikh leaders at the Guru Nanak Darba

( Bebeto Matthews / AP Photo )