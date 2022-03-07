A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Global Energy Dependence on Russia Complicates Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

Download

March 7, 2022

In this Monday, April 11, 2011 file photo, workers of the German energy company RWE prepare power supply on a high power pylon in Moers, Germany.
( Frank Augstein / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Meg Dalton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios