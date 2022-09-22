How Expanding Voting Accessibility Helps All Voters

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Poll worker Mildred Henson, left, helps voters to check in and then submit their ballots from the curbside voting line, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Malcolm X Opportunity Center, an early voting center

( Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo )