How does Catholicism inform the politics and policy of the U.S. Government? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. ( Evan Vucci / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios