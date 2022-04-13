How Crime, Technology, and Civil Liberties Collide Through Geofence Warrants Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Geofence Warrant: A search warrant issued by a court that allows law enforcement to search a database to find all active mobile devices within a geo-fenced area. ( CANVA ) Produced by Michelle Liu and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios