How Crime, Technology, and Civil Liberties Collide Through Geofence Warrants

April 13, 2022

Geofence Warrant: A search warrant issued by a court that allows law enforcement to search a database to find all active mobile devices within a geo-fenced area.
Produced by Michelle Liu and Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
