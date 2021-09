Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Occupants prepare to depart the Renaissance Place senior living apartments in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

( Matt Slocum / AP Photo )