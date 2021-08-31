How A U.S. Vet Feels on Our Last Day in Afghanistan Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email U.S. Army, aq paratrooper assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute, Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts security at Hamid Karzai International Airp ( Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Ethan Oberman Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios