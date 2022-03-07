A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Are Immunocompromised People Feeling About the Pandemic?

Download

March 7, 2022

A sign about COVID-19 testing is displayed outside of a CVS store.
( Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo )
Produced by Michelle Liu
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios