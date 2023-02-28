A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The FBI's White Christian Nationalist Roots

Download

February 28, 2023

Cover image, "The Gospel of J. Edgar Hoover."
( Princeton University Press )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX
Produced by GBH and PRX