Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Office of Refugee Resettlement Director Jonathan Hayes, second from right, is sworn in for a Senate Judiciary Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee hearing about the border on May 8, 2019.

( AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )