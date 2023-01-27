Reflecting on History and Remembering Victims on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Holocaust survivors place candles at the former crematorium at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz during ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation. ( Michal Dyjuk / Associated Press ) Produced by Katerina Barton Hosted by Janae Pierre Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios