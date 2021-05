Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Sandy Newcomb poses for a photograph with a rainbow flag in protest of the Mormon Church's since-reversed stance on LGBTQ issues.

( Rick Bowmer, File / AP Photo )