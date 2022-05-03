A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Long History of Violence Against Asian Women

Download

May 3, 2022

People hold signs and pictures of Christina Yuna Lee during a rally in the Chinatown section of New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
( Seth Wenig / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios