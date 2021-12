Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

( AP Photo/John Minchillo / Associated Press )